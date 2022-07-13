General Electric Whale Trades For July 13

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on General Electric GE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for General Electric.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 9% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $323,345, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $31,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $120.0 for General Electric over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for General Electric options trades today is 2258.4 with a total volume of 481.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for General Electric's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

General Electric Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $65.00 $54.1K 1.0K 125 GE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $80.00 $35.4K 4.9K 51 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/29/22 $57.00 $31.5K 5 50 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $29.9K 5.1K 120 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $29.2K 86 45

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $65.00 $54.1K 1.0K 125 GE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $80.00 $35.4K 4.9K 51 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/29/22 $57.00 $31.5K 5 50 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $29.9K 5.1K 120 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $29.2K 86 45

Where Is General Electric Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,897,570, the price of GE is down -1.11% at $62.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On General Electric:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $74.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for General Electric, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.