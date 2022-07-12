What Are Whales Doing With Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN we detected 52 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 37 are puts, for a total amount of $1,817,207 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $764,755.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $595.0 to $800.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 98.0 with a total volume of 1,849.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $595.0 to $800.0 over the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $620.00 $111.0K 34 21 REGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $600.00 $106.8K 450 18 REGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $615.00 $106.4K 71 21 REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $615.00 $102.0K 71 40 REGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $630.00 $99.0K 315 45

Where Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 415,229, the price of REGN is down -0.71% at $610.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.