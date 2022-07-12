What Are Whales Doing With Airbnb

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb ABNB we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $552,190 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $381,070.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $150.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Airbnb options trades today is 1342.87 with a total volume of 1,899.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Airbnb's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $115.00 $127.3K 1.8K 459 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $100.00 $112.0K 2.2K 224 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $102.7K 454 19 ABNB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $110.00 $97.0K 66 65 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $105.00 $73.4K 968 138

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,300,887, the price of ABNB is up 0.75% at $95.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

