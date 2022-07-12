Amgen Whale Trades For July 12

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Amgen AMGN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Amgen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $2,200,201, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $202,734.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $270.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amgen's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amgen's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $235.00 $1.6M 17 5.0K AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $245.00 $97.5K 638 202 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $270.00 $68.2K 31 72 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $270.00 $64.5K 31 35 AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $220.00 $55.3K 559 192

Where Is Amgen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,736,838, the price of AMGN is down -0.37% at $246.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

