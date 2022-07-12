This Is What Whales Are Betting On Blackstone

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $517,266 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $509,092.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $120.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $93.00 $237.0K 24 891 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $97.00 $124.4K 53 596 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $120.00 $91.5K 1.5K 300 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $97.00 $89.9K 53 277 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $82.9K 76 40

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 944,023, the price of BX is up 0.67% at $95.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On Blackstone:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $154.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $112.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

