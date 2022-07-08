Check Out What Whales Are Doing With KLAC

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on KLA KLAC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KLAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for KLA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $214,066, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $368,152.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $340.0 for KLA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KLA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KLA's whale activity within a strike price range from $270.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

KLA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $317.50 $137.2K 15 119 KLAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $320.00 $66.6K 18 393 KLAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $320.00 $57.2K 18 140 KLAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $320.00 $57.1K 18 1.4K KLAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $320.00 $54.8K 18 1.3K

Where Is KLA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 540,538, the price of KLAC is up 0.32% at $315.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On KLA:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $410.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $345.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

