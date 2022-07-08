Texas Instruments Whale Trades For July 08

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Texas Instruments TXN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TXN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Texas Instruments.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 6% bullish and 93%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $412,688, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $113,650.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $160.0 for Texas Instruments over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Texas Instruments options trades today is 2523.2 with a total volume of 11,378.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Texas Instruments's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $140.00 $86.3K 172 0 TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $36.5K 5.5K 1.2K TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $35.5K 5.5K 1.4K TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $34.2K 5.5K 1.3K TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $33.6K 5.5K 907

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,760,823, the price of TXN is up 0.06% at $154.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

What The Experts Say On Texas Instruments:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $205

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $175

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

