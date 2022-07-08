Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMGN

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Amgen AMGN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Amgen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 21% bullish and 78%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,160, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $636,608..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $245.0 to $255.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amgen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amgen's whale trades within a strike price range from $245.0 to $255.0 in the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $250.00 $78.7K 404 32 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $255.00 $75.8K 5.9K 319 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $255.00 $69.4K 5.9K 488 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $255.00 $56.7K 315 13 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $255.00 $53.5K 5.9K 526

Where Is Amgen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 485,921, the price of AMGN is up 0.76% at $249.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

