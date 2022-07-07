Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Deere

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $356,810 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $436,581.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $380.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $280.00 $117.0K 61 61 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $340.00 $103.5K 327 23 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $57.6K 66 55 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $57.4K 66 35 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $53.7K 828 44

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $280.00 $117.0K 61 61 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $340.00 $103.5K 327 23 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $57.6K 66 55 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $57.4K 66 35 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $53.7K 828 44

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,456,712, the price of DE is up 5.31% at $304.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere:

Cowen & Co. downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $396

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $340

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Deere, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.