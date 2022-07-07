Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CME

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on CME Group.

Looking at options history for CME Group CME we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $285,051 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $296,800.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $210.0 for CME Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CME Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CME Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $195.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

CME Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CME CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $210.00 $68.7K 166 104 CME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $59.0K 150 105 CME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $59.0K 150 45 CME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $56.0K 160 112 CME CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $55.2K 175 105

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CME CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $210.00 $68.7K 166 104 CME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $59.0K 150 105 CME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $59.0K 150 45 CME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $56.0K 160 112 CME CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $55.2K 175 105

Where Is CME Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 567,186, the price of CME is up 1.85% at $207.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On CME Group:

Atlantic Equities upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $235

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on CME Group, which currently sits at a price target of $233.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on CME Group, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CME Group, which currently sits at a price target of $246.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CME Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.