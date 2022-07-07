Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COP

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ConocoPhillips.

Looking at options history for ConocoPhillips COP we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $61,260 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $497,934.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $110.0 for ConocoPhillips over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ConocoPhillips's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ConocoPhillips's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $95.00 $146.9K 240 237 COP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $95.00 $82.2K 240 369 COP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $110.00 $47.8K 52 0 COP CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $42.5K 2.1K 45 COP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $95.00 $40.9K 240 435

Where Is ConocoPhillips Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,796,836, the price of COP is up 3.6% at $86.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On ConocoPhillips:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $142.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ConocoPhillips, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.