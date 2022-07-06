This Is What Whales Are Betting On D.R. Horton

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on D.R. Horton DHI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DHI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for D.R. Horton.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $2,926,197, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $374,479.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.5 to $90.0 for D.R. Horton over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for D.R. Horton options trades today is 2591.87 with a total volume of 31,318.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for D.R. Horton's big money trades within a strike price range of $47.5 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

D.R. Horton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $67.50 $744.0K 97 600 DHI PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $67.50 $372.3K 15.4K 358 DHI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $67.50 $201.2K 15.4K 347 DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $75.00 $184.6K 95 191 DHI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $67.50 $160.6K 15.4K 2.4K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $67.50 $744.0K 97 600 DHI PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $67.50 $372.3K 15.4K 358 DHI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $67.50 $201.2K 15.4K 347 DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $75.00 $184.6K 95 191 DHI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $67.50 $160.6K 15.4K 2.4K

Where Is D.R. Horton Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,175,156, the price of DHI is down -0.65% at $72.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On D.R. Horton:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $96.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $79.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for D.R. Horton, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.