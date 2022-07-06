What Are Whales Doing With Cenovus Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Cenovus Energy CVE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Cenovus Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $918,393, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $581,195.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $25.0 for Cenovus Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cenovus Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cenovus Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Cenovus Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $20.00 $116.2K 2.7K 800 CVE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $20.00 $116.2K 2.7K 400 CVE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $20.00 $116.0K 2.7K 600 CVE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $20.00 $114.0K 2.7K 940 CVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $112.5K 5.4K 1.6K

Where Is Cenovus Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,327,335, the price of CVE is down -2.18% at $17.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Cenovus Energy:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cenovus Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

