S&P Global Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on S&P Global SPGI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPGI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 42 uncommon options trades for S&P Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $568,492, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $1,171,430.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $335.0 to $600.0 for S&P Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for S&P Global's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of S&P Global's whale activity within a strike price range from $335.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

S&P Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPGI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $335.00 $174.9K 43 296 SPGI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $80.7K 39 27 SPGI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $340.00 $65.8K 313 160 SPGI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $62.5K 39 48 SPGI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $340.00 $46.3K 39 389

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPGI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $335.00 $174.9K 43 296 SPGI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $80.7K 39 27 SPGI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $340.00 $65.8K 313 160 SPGI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $62.5K 39 48 SPGI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $340.00 $46.3K 39 389

Where Is S&P Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 922,185, the price of SPGI is down -0.57% at $341.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On S&P Global:

Atlantic Equities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on S&P Global, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on S&P Global, which currently sits at a price target of $407.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for S&P Global, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.