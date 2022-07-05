McDonald's Whale Trades For July 05

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on McDonald's MCD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MCD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for McDonald's.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $551,686, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $308,781.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $290.0 for McDonald's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for McDonald's options trades today is 900.36 with a total volume of 4,781.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for McDonald's's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $290.0 over the last 30 days.

McDonald's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $248.3K 921 1.5K MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $57.0K 1.8K 438 MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $55.2K 1.5K 116 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $200.00 $52.7K 1 0 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $200.00 $51.7K 1 10

Where Is McDonald's Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 881,814, the price of MCD is down -0.85% at $250.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On McDonald's:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $289.

Atlantic Equities upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $278

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for McDonald's, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.