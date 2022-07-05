Datadog Whale Trades For July 05

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $665,676 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $461,045.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $170.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $155.00 $266.7K 0 0 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $110.2K 234 21 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $66.0K 607 30 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $90.00 $60.6K 85 26 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $100.00 $60.0K 132 102

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,046,983, the price of DDOG is up 4.45% at $105.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Datadog, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.