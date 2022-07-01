Check Out What Whales Are Doing With KLAC

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on KLA.

Looking at options history for KLA KLAC we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $100,200 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $404,382.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $380.0 for KLA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KLA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KLA's whale trades within a strike price range from $270.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

KLA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $112.1K 175 141 KLAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $85.0K 175 273 KLAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $55.4K 175 361 KLAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $270.00 $55.2K 396 0 KLAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $320.00 $45.0K 159 0

Where Is KLA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,553,517, the price of KLAC is down -6.73% at $297.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On KLA:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $410.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $345.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for KLA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.