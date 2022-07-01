Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BLK

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on BlackRock BLK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BLK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for BlackRock.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $509,824, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $30,450.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $310.0 to $800.0 for BlackRock over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BlackRock options trades today is 84.25 with a total volume of 162.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BlackRock's big money trades within a strike price range of $310.0 to $800.0 over the last 30 days.

BlackRock Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $800.00 $59.5K 281 21 BLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $800.00 $59.3K 281 3 BLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $800.00 $59.1K 281 37 BLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $800.00 $59.1K 281 31 BLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $800.00 $58.2K 281 15

Where Is BlackRock Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 241,591, the price of BLK is up 0.74% at $613.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On BlackRock:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $710.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $675.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $801.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for BlackRock, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.