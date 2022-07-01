What Are Whales Doing With Nike

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike NKE we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $103,970 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $980,604.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $110.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nike options trades today is 663.15 with a total volume of 5,198.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nike's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $181.2K 266 338 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $87.00 $145.0K 103 100 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $110.00 $112.3K 977 46 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $87.1K 266 553 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $81.3K 266 115

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $181.2K 266 338 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $87.00 $145.0K 103 100 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $110.00 $112.3K 977 46 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $87.1K 266 553 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $81.3K 266 115

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,692,715, the price of NKE is down -1.77% at $100.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Nike, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.