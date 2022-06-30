D.R. Horton Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on D.R. Horton DHI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DHI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 options trades for D.R. Horton.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 38 are puts, for a total amount of $4,230,378, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $592,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $70.0 for D.R. Horton over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for D.R. Horton's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of D.R. Horton's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

D.R. Horton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $67.50 $910.0K 7.4K 1.3K DHI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $592.0K 149 800 DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $67.50 $541.4K 7.4K 2.4K DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $67.50 $285.3K 7.4K 3.1K DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $67.50 $254.3K 7.4K 291

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $67.50 $910.0K 7.4K 1.3K DHI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $592.0K 149 800 DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $67.50 $541.4K 7.4K 2.4K DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $67.50 $285.3K 7.4K 3.1K DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $67.50 $254.3K 7.4K 291

Where Is D.R. Horton Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,694,708, the price of DHI is down -0.11% at $65.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On D.R. Horton:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $96.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $79.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for D.R. Horton, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.