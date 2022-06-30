This Is What Whales Are Betting On Shell

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Shell SHEL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHEL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Shell.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $951,860, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $42,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $65.0 for Shell over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shell options trades today is 1074.4 with a total volume of 3,307.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shell's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Shell Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHEL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $294.0K 1.9K 1.3K SHEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $187.8K 511 205 SHEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $91.1K 511 303 SHEL PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $86.4K 533 66 SHEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $69.7K 511 428

Where Is Shell Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,837,258, the price of SHEL is down -0.82% at $52.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

