Looking At Exxon Mobil's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil XOM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $906,817, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $597,310.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $100.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $275.0K 27.4K 974 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $87.50 $216.8K 2.2K 333 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $202.0K 13.2K 100 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $120.0K 13.2K 161 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $84.00 $89.7K 618 187

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,063,000, the price of XOM is down -3.28% at $85.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil:

Evercore ISI Group upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $120

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $111.

Credit Suisse upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $125

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $117.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

