What Are Whales Doing With BP

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on BP.

Looking at options history for BP BP we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $596,293 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $269,850.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.0 to $36.0 for BP over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BP options trades today is 4788.67 with a total volume of 3,822.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BP's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.0 to $36.0 over the last 30 days.

BP Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $35.00 $199.3K 1.1K 304 BP PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $36.00 $190.0K 491 54 BP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $28.50 $88.5K 542 836 BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $22.00 $80.5K 4.3K 100 BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $62.0K 29.0K 101

Where Is BP Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,075,165, the price of BP is down -2.36% at $28.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for BP, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.