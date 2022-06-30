This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Looking at options history for Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $394,333 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $318,201.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $82.5 for Bristol-Myers Squibb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bristol-Myers Squibb options trades today is 2465.0 with a total volume of 2,756.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bristol-Myers Squibb's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $82.5 over the last 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $125.1K 22 30 BMY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $116.1K 2.8K 1 BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $71.2K 5.0K 908 BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $77.00 $59.9K 5.1K 674 BMY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $52.2K 2.8K 251

Where Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,565,746, the price of BMY is down -1.85% at $76.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

