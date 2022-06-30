Blackstone Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $196,749 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $390,214.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $120.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $82.50 $146.5K 0 198 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $54.5K 249 1 BX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $90.00 $50.8K 806 39 BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $47.7K 3.5K 21 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $43.0K 1.0K 50

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 993,629, the price of BX is down -3.01% at $88.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Blackstone:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $112.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

