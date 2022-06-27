Sea Whale Trades For June 27

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea.

Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 13% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 86% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $357,950 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $768,219.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $73.0 to $230.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sea options trades today is 1623.25 with a total volume of 21,739.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sea's big money trades within a strike price range of $73.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $126.8K 101 57 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $124.5K 8.0K 4.9K SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $112.7K 8.0K 5.9K SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $73.00 $89.3K 1.1K 536 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $87.3K 8.0K 1.0K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $126.8K 101 57 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $124.5K 8.0K 4.9K SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $112.7K 8.0K 5.9K SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $73.00 $89.3K 1.1K 536 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $87.3K 8.0K 1.0K

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,928,922, the price of SE is down -6.62% at $75.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Sea, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.