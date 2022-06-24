What Are Whales Doing With AstraZeneca

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AstraZeneca AZN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for AstraZeneca.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 15% bullish and 84%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $436,765, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $86,225.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $65.0 for AstraZeneca over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AstraZeneca options trades today is 508.0 with a total volume of 12,262.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AstraZeneca's big money trades within a strike price range of $52.5 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

AstraZeneca Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $65.00 $70.4K 1.0K 1.8K AZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $52.4K 1.0K 1.0K AZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $65.00 $52.4K 1.0K 515 AZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/08/22 $62.00 $50.0K 108 104 AZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $47.7K 1.0K 908

Where Is AstraZeneca Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,436,177, the price of AZN is up 3.72% at $66.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

