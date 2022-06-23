Suncor Energy Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Suncor Energy.

Looking at options history for Suncor Energy SU we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 7% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 92% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $989,260 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $286,935.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.0 to $40.0 for Suncor Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Suncor Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Suncor Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $27.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Suncor Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $27.00 $393.4K 6 4.6K SU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $32.00 $207.3K 3 1.0K SU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $36.00 $110.0K 738 517 SU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $32.00 $99.1K 4.6K 992 SU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $36.00 $90.6K 738 1.0K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $27.00 $393.4K 6 4.6K SU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $32.00 $207.3K 3 1.0K SU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $36.00 $110.0K 738 517 SU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $32.00 $99.1K 4.6K 992 SU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $36.00 $90.6K 738 1.0K

Where Is Suncor Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,967,339, the price of SU is down -7.25% at $32.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Suncor Energy:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Suncor Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $63.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Suncor Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.