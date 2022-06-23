Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CRM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce CRM we detected 32 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $892,039 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,157,170.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $240.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $140.00 $149.4K 1.5K 302 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $142.9K 120 40 CRM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $175.00 $129.0K 1.9K 61 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $113.1K 120 16 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $210.00 $103.5K 2.8K 25

Where Is Salesforce Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,092,238, the price of CRM is up 1.9% at $170.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $218.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $315.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Salesforce, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.