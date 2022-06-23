Check Out What Whales Are Doing With OXY

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Occidental Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Occidental Petroleum OXY we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $367,814 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $499,589.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $80.0 for Occidental Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Occidental Petroleum options trades today is 6265.18 with a total volume of 12,545.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Occidental Petroleum's big money trades within a strike price range of $23.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Occidental Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $148.1K 8.5K 2.6K OXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $84.8K 6.5K 40 OXY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $83.4K 7.8K 700 OXY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $57.50 $80.4K 718 82 OXY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $55.6K 7.8K 210

Where Is Occidental Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,266,734, the price of OXY is up 1.81% at $56.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Occidental Petroleum:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $89.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $74.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $74

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $84.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

