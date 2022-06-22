Looking At Dollar Tree's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dollar Tree.

Looking at options history for Dollar Tree DLTR we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $106,725 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $425,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $195.0 for Dollar Tree over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dollar Tree options trades today is 3673.67 with a total volume of 2,461.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dollar Tree's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $195.0 over the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $160.00 $138.6K 1.6K 234 DLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $195.00 $68.3K 18.0K 207 DLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $157.50 $55.6K 33 347 DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $157.50 $48.2K 33 138 DLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $155.00 $40.8K 1.0K 97

Where Is Dollar Tree Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,774,595, the price of DLTR is down -0.86% at $155.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Dollar Tree:

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $179.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $187.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dollar Tree, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.