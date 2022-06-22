What Are Whales Doing With Electronic Arts

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Electronic Arts.

Looking at options history for Electronic Arts EA we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $191,151 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $728,787.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $150.0 for Electronic Arts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Electronic Arts options trades today is 479.0 with a total volume of 1,292.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Electronic Arts's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Electronic Arts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $145.00 $283.7K 26 352 EA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $135.00 $195.6K 476 142 EA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $110.00 $99.4K 33 189 EA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $140.00 $60.9K 139 55 EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $145.00 $57.0K 26 50

Where Is Electronic Arts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 896,404, the price of EA is up 0.1% at $130.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Electronic Arts:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Electronic Arts, which currently sits at a price target of $133.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Electronic Arts, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $147

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

