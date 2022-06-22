Looking At Micron Technology's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology MU we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $340,886 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $240,386.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $78.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $78.0 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $47.50 $155.2K 1.6K 2.2K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $107.5K 126 9 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $55.00 $54.7K 8.4K 138 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $78.00 $45.3K 115 21 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $50.00 $39.6K 419 1

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $47.50 $155.2K 1.6K 2.2K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $107.5K 126 9 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $55.00 $54.7K 8.4K 138 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $78.00 $45.3K 115 21 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $50.00 $39.6K 419 1

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,078,782, the price of MU is down -0.06% at $56.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Micron Technology, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.