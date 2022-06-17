HP Whale Trades For June 17

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on HP HPQ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HPQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for HP.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $141,096, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $351,618.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $19.0 to $40.0 for HP over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for HP options trades today is 3683.17 with a total volume of 12,865.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for HP's big money trades within a strike price range of $19.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

HP Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HPQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $36.00 $104.2K 13.7K 405 HPQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $19.00 $73.8K 28 76 HPQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $19.00 $47.7K 28 42 HPQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $35.00 $47.2K 879 656 HPQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $42.5K 6.1K 4.9K

Where Is HP Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,449,570, the price of HPQ is up 2.57% at $33.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On HP:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on HP, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $38

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on HP, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on HP, which currently sits at a price target of $39.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for HP, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.