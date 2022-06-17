Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN we detected 34 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $4,303,270 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $449,040.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $860.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's whale activity within a strike price range from $280.0 to $860.0 in the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $680.00 $443.2K 80 63 REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $680.00 $432.6K 81 112 REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $680.00 $393.2K 80 100 REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $680.00 $377.7K 81 148 REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $680.00 $260.4K 81 184

Where Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 907,664, the price of REGN is up 3.71% at $577.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals:

SVB Leerink downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $738

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $610.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $735.

Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $760.

Jefferies downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $536

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

