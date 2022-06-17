This Is What Whales Are Betting On Taiwan Semiconductor

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM we detected 36 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 31 are puts, for a total amount of $1,373,993 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $165,129.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $160.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Taiwan Semiconductor options trades today is 2799.84 with a total volume of 4,746.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Taiwan Semiconductor's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $184.8K 8.0K 542 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $132.2K 8.0K 0 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $105.00 $90.0K 2.0K 45 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $69.5K 16.0K 50 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $86.00 $51.2K 298 336

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,242,440, the price of TSM is up 0.51% at $84.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.