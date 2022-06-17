Marathon Petroleum Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marathon Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Marathon Petroleum MPC we detected 56 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,593,887 and 34, calls, for a total amount of $4,158,793.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $110.0 for Marathon Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Petroleum options trades today is 506.81 with a total volume of 29,785.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Petroleum's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $1.0M 1.6K 1.0K MPC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $90.00 $338.4K 5 773 MPC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $87.50 $252.5K 1.4K 1.4K MPC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/24/22 $87.00 $245.0K 34 4.0K MPC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $87.50 $231.8K 527 583

Where Is Marathon Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,635,376, the price of MPC is down -4.78% at $87.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Petroleum:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $106.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $129.

BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $135

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

