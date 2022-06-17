This Is What Whales Are Betting On HSBC Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on HSBC Holdings.

Looking at options history for HSBC Holdings HSBC we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $1,809,206 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $156,332.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.0 to $40.0 for HSBC Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for HSBC Holdings options trades today is 2020.12 with a total volume of 117,540.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for HSBC Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $27.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

HSBC Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HSBC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $32.00 $195.2K 1.8K 1.4K HSBC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $32.00 $148.8K 1.8K 637 HSBC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $110.4K 177 682 HSBC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $106.0K 268 0 HSBC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $32.00 $105.6K 5.5K 1.0K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HSBC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $32.00 $195.2K 1.8K 1.4K HSBC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $32.00 $148.8K 1.8K 637 HSBC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $110.4K 177 682 HSBC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $106.0K 268 0 HSBC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $32.00 $105.6K 5.5K 1.0K

Where Is HSBC Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,412,066, the price of HSBC is down -1.83% at $31.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for HSBC Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.