What Are Whales Doing With Datadog

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $758,357, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $225,184.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $140.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Datadog options trades today is 929.8 with a total volume of 964.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Datadog's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $194.6K 919 56 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $80.00 $165.6K 134 161 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $158.4K 109 209 DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $84.0K 2.3K 40 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $70.3K 919 76

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $194.6K 919 56 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $80.00 $165.6K 134 161 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $158.4K 109 209 DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $84.0K 2.3K 40 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $70.3K 919 76

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,057,006, the price of DDOG is up 4.28% at $85.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Datadog, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.