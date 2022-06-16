Looking At Canadian Natural Res's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Canadian Natural Res CNQ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CNQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Canadian Natural Res.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $375,139, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $726,870.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $80.0 for Canadian Natural Res over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Canadian Natural Res's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Canadian Natural Res's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Canadian Natural Res Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CNQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $300.0K 212 3.8K CNQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $270.0K 212 1.8K CNQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $80.00 $101.2K 103 40 CNQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $85.0K 221 100 CNQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $85.0K 221 50

Where Is Canadian Natural Res Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,436,219, the price of CNQ is down -6.88% at $55.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Canadian Natural Res:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Canadian Natural Res, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

