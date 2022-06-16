Futu Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Futu Holdings.

Looking at options history for Futu Holdings FUTU we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $698,940 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $66,760.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $70.0 for Futu Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Futu Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Futu Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Futu Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $70.00 $149.7K 50 50 FUTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $123.9K 1.2K 32 FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $94.4K 177 0 FUTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $45.00 $82.1K 2.1K 493 FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $74.3K 1.2K 238

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $70.00 $149.7K 50 50 FUTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $123.9K 1.2K 32 FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $94.4K 177 0 FUTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $45.00 $82.1K 2.1K 493 FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $74.3K 1.2K 238

Where Is Futu Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,515,508, the price of FUTU is down -4.48% at $42.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Futu Holdings:

CLSA downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $27

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Futu Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

China Renaissance downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $51

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Futu Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.