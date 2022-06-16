Looking At ZIM Integrated Shipping's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping.

Looking at options history for ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $631,790 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $510,325.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $70.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping options trades today is 1366.64 with a total volume of 3,224.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ZIM Integrated Shipping's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $40.00 $261.0K 1.5K 54 ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $50.00 $110.0K 47 1.0K ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $99.0K 5.0K 138 ZIM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $93.7K 544 131 ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $70.00 $88.0K 703 40

Where Is ZIM Integrated Shipping Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,616,593, the price of ZIM is down -6.96% at $48.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On ZIM Integrated Shipping:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

