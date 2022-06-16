Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COF

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Capital One Financial.

Looking at options history for Capital One Financial COF we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,221,863 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $100,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $99.0 to $120.0 for Capital One Financial over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Capital One Financial's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Capital One Financial's whale activity within a strike price range from $99.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Capital One Financial Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $100.00 $228.4K 243 1.2K COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $100.00 $206.2K 243 413 COF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $172.4K 11.5K 274 COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $100.00 $164.3K 243 824 COF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $115.00 $97.5K 100 49

Where Is Capital One Financial Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 929,132, the price of COF is down -8.37% at $99.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

