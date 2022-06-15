Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TXN

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Texas Instruments.

Looking at options history for Texas Instruments TXN we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $108,750 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $5,135,522.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $195.0 for Texas Instruments over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Texas Instruments options trades today is 330.3 with a total volume of 5,168.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Texas Instruments's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $195.0 over the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $155.00 $2.6M 168 2.5K TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $1.9M 158 1.5K TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $202.5K 65 150 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $160.00 $109.4K 45 81 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $160.00 $47.9K 354 169

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,304,463, the price of TXN is up 0.1% at $154.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Texas Instruments:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

