Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HPQ

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 17 options trades for HP HPQ summing a total amount of $594,611.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 376,761.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.0 to $41.0 for HP over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for HP options trades today is 3377.5 with a total volume of 14,136.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for HP's big money trades within a strike price range of $33.0 to $41.0 over the last 30 days.

HP Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HPQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $36.00 $98.9K 13.8K 0 HPQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $33.00 $77.3K 967 261 HPQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $66.7K 5.5K 117 HPQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $36.00 $60.0K 4.3K 6.5K HPQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $56.0K 0 742

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HPQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $36.00 $98.9K 13.8K 0 HPQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $33.00 $77.3K 967 261 HPQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $66.7K 5.5K 117 HPQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $36.00 $60.0K 4.3K 6.5K HPQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $56.0K 0 742

Where Is HP Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,152,950, the price of HPQ is up 1.47% at $34.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On HP:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on HP, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on HP, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on HP, which currently sits at a price target of $39.

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $38

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for HP, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.