Intuitive Surgical Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ISRG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Intuitive Surgical.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,360,080, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $240,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $187.5 to $300.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuitive Surgical's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuitive Surgical's whale trades within a strike price range from $187.5 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $352.5K 884 173 ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $327.0K 225 0 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $240.0K 154 156 ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $187.50 $115.7K 0 181 ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $270.00 $81.0K 148 10

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $352.5K 884 173 ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $327.0K 225 0 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $240.0K 154 156 ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $187.50 $115.7K 0 181 ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $270.00 $81.0K 148 10

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,115,379, the price of ISRG is down -1.98% at $191.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $305.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intuitive Surgical, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.