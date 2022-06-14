Datadog Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $781,321 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,035,987.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $160.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Datadog options trades today is 880.86 with a total volume of 4,245.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Datadog's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $115.00 $340.0K 4.1K 2.5K DDOG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $160.00 $336.6K 7 50 DDOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $105.00 $304.6K 118 30 DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $150.5K 177 48 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $145.5K 938 168

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,656,187, the price of DDOG is up 0.98% at $86.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

