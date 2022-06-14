Nutrien Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Nutrien NTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Nutrien.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,450, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $596,377..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $110.0 for Nutrien over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nutrien options trades today is 1008.86 with a total volume of 11,510.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nutrien's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Nutrien Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $105.0K 853 151 NTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $77.0K 853 262 NTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $85.00 $66.0K 266 105 NTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $43.0K 1.7K 35 NTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $42.7K 1.7K 334

Where Is Nutrien Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,898,655, the price of NTR is up 2.81% at $86.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Nutrien:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Barclays downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $116

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $126.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

