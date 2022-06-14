Nucor Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nucor.

Looking at options history for Nucor NUE we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $456,650 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $406,852.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $125.0 for Nucor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nucor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nucor's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Nucor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $71.5K 10 77 NUE PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $120.00 $70.2K 102 236 NUE PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $120.00 $70.0K 102 136 NUE PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $120.00 $69.5K 102 186 NUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $65.6K 10 33

Where Is Nucor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,242,313, the price of NUE is up 1.7% at $114.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On Nucor:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Nucor, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Nucor, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Nucor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.