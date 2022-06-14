What Are Whales Doing With Diamondback Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Diamondback Energy FANG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FANG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Diamondback Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,590, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $803,648..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $165.0 for Diamondback Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Diamondback Energy options trades today is 1730.8 with a total volume of 18,495.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Diamondback Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

Diamondback Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FANG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $142.65 $99.0K 2.3K 101 FANG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $152.65 $95.1K 5.7K 2.0K FANG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $94.0K 25 20 FANG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $165.00 $54.0K 510 1.9K FANG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $165.00 $53.9K 510 1.5K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FANG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $142.65 $99.0K 2.3K 101 FANG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $152.65 $95.1K 5.7K 2.0K FANG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $94.0K 25 20 FANG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $165.00 $54.0K 510 1.9K FANG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $165.00 $53.9K 510 1.5K

Where Is Diamondback Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 564,062, the price of FANG is up 2.85% at $152.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Diamondback Energy:

Barclays upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $160

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $178.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $196.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Diamondback Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.